Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.51

Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and traded as high as $17.00. Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 1,474,742 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £81.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.92, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 6.39.

About Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG)

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the development of hydrocarbons. The company 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, and Abbeydale; and 100% interests in Harvey and Redwell properties in the North Sea.

