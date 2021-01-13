Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the December 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 96,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.45 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 23.57%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

