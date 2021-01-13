InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Gap Up to $6.24

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.84. InflaRx shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 19,148 shares changing hands.

IFRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Lifesci Capital reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink raised shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InflaRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

Get InflaRx alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $164.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.52.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 238,838 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 173,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.