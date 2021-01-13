Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 500.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,943,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,022,000 after buying an additional 8,288,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,408,000 after buying an additional 5,049,297 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc purchased a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $64,629,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Infosys by 15.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 6,151.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,900,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

INFY traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,407,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,397,261. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. Infosys has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

