(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.02 ($10.61).

(INGA) has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

(INGA) Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

