(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. (INGA) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.02 ($10.61).

(INGA) has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

About (INGA)

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

