Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $58.00. The company traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 22615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.26.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $59,439.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,007,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,452,000 after buying an additional 988,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,934,000 after buying an additional 985,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after buying an additional 629,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after buying an additional 542,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

