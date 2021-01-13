Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 24.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ingredion by 8.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ingredion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

