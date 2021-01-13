Ink (INK) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Ink has a market capitalization of $427,998.45 and $107,291.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00108776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00236980 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,037.22 or 0.87315938 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.