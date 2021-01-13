INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

INMB opened at $21.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.09 million, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 2.76. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter worth $2,578,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 260.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

