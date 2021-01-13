Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.73-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $741-768 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.45 million.Inovalon also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.73-0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on INOV. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of INOV opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 20,334 shares valued at $422,781. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

