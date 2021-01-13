Inscape Co. (INQ.TO) (TSE:INQ) Trading Down 16.2%

Inscape Co. (INQ.TO) (TSE:INQ)’s stock price fell 16.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18.

Inscape Co. (INQ.TO) (TSE:INQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.16 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Inscape Co. (INQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:INQ)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

