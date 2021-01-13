Insider Buying: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Buys 327,485 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $181,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.