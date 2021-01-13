Insider Selling: American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Director Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $46,800.00.

Shares of ABML opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. American Battery Metals Co. has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

Get American Battery Metals alerts:

American Battery Metals Company Profile

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.