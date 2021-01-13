Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Sells 658 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $35,314.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,816.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Douglas Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Richard Douglas Booth sold 975 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $38,639.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.67. 177,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,307. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -298.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 328,925 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 153,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

