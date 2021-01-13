Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $480,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,654,094.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Ann Tocio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $497,340.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $601,160.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $159.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.83, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,367,000 after buying an additional 74,370 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

