Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells 5,674 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,787,310.00.

On Monday, December 21st, David Powers sold 17,022 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14.

On Friday, November 6th, David Powers sold 34,045 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $332.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.24 and a 200 day moving average of $239.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $336.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $461,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,584.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

