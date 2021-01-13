Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO Sells 60,820 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $7,122,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,027,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 11th, J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31.

On Friday, November 13th, J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FATE. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

