Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Sells 9,482 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 9,482 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $1,089,955.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,336 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

