Insider Selling: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Chairman Sells 13,740 Shares of Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 4,250,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,809. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 60,347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 665,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in First Horizon by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

