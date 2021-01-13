Insider Selling: Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Insider Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $39,600.00.

HOFT traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. 738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $384.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 0.80. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th.

HOFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

