Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $835,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KRTX opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 2.17. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $123.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,952,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,963,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,553,000 after purchasing an additional 587,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 269,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

