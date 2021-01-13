Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Sells 214,721 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $667,782.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $162,465.78.

On Friday, December 18th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $167,390.26.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75.

Shares of LQDA opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LQDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 117.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 33.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 115.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 225.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,779 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

