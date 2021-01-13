Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells 154 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert sold 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $14,369.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after acquiring an additional 889,351 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,573,000 after buying an additional 137,402 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,008,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,100,000 after buying an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,232,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after buying an additional 274,125 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

