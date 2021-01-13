Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells 4,354 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $108,980.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,748.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Millington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $1,931,664.07.

SONO opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sonos by 109.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

