Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 566,645 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 566,645 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $6,686,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE TEN opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. Tenneco’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 132.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Tenneco by 146.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 86,431 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter worth $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

