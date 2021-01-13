Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Hits New 12-Month High at $270.49

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $270.49 and last traded at $270.17, with a volume of 8843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.48. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 949.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Insulet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after acquiring an additional 54,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Insulet by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,698,000 after acquiring an additional 102,907 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

