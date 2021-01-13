Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.8% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 44,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $4.07 on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. 6,222,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,323,320. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $234.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

