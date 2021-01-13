Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 48,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,198 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. 140166 raised their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

