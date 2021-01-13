Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of more than $1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of more than $17.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.45 billion.

INTC traded up $4.59 on Wednesday, reaching $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,990,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,323,320. The stock has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.81.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

