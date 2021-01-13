Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) PT Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IDN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Intellicheck stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.32 million, a PE ratio of -293.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Intellicheck by 3,058.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

