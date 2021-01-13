Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,231 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after buying an additional 35,581 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,722 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.05. 707,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,232. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $93.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.50.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

