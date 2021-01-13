Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,037,000 after buying an additional 565,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,618,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $249,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $257.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.04 and a 200-day moving average of $235.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

