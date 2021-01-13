Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 33,419 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 437,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

JQUA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. 29,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,780. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.

