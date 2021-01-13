Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.72. 206,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,462. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $72.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

