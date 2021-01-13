Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 12,224 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,394,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,028,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,024,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.