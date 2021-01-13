Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 250 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 238.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $7.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,754.40. 74,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,770.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,611.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

