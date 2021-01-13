Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IPPLF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Inter Pipeline in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

OTCMKTS IPPLF traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $17.28.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

