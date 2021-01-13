InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,257.24

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4,257.24 and traded as high as $4,891.00. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) shares last traded at $4,876.00, with a volume of 355,132 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,969.29 ($51.86).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,740.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,257.24.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

