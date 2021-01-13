International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 330.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.89. The stock had a trading volume of 261,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,551. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

