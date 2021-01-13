International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 330.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,583,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,115. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

