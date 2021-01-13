International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,105,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $21,741,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 892,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,232,000 after acquiring an additional 158,902 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 951.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 110,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 99,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $5.07 on Wednesday, reaching $120.91. 208,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,888,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. BidaskClub raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

