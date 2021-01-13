International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) (TSE:IPCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.00

International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) (TSE:IPCO) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 6646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$543.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) (TSE:IPCO)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

