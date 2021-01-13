International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE INSW opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.31.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in International Seaways by 961.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in International Seaways by 136.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 321.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

