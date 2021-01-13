International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) (TSE:ITH) Stock Price Up 0.6%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 10,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 31,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) in a report on Monday, October 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$333.29 million and a PE ratio of -98.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.96.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) (TSE:ITH)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

