Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$14.03 on Tuesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.39 and a 52 week high of C$19.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

