Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.19. 216,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 392,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

