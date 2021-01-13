Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 144.4% in December

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. 73,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,090. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 211,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.