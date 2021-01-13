Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,423,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,492 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,778.9% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 610,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 589,201 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,716,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $9,315,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $7,898,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 467,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after buying an additional 271,566 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.