Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Up 1,011.6% in December

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 1,011.6% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 705.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMO stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.